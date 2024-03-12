Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder

Al Pacino is only short of one Grammy to complete his prestigious EGOT status

Al Pacino has decided to present fans with a detailed version of his life and work.

On Monday, Penguin Press announced that they will be publishing the 83-year-old actor’s all-tell memoir, spanning his six-decade career in Hollywood, on October 8.

According to Daily Mail, the book will be titled Sonny Boy: A Memoir which he will also narrate the ebook/audiobook for.

Al, short for Alfredo, might also win a Grammy for the audio version which would complete his "EGOT" status as he has already won two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and two Emmy Awards for his stellar performances in the era of 1969-2004, according to the outlet.

He was nicknamed "Sonny," a reference character Alan Parker's 1980 film Fame, because he was known to be a rebellious teenager back in Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts.

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I've seen and been through in my life,” the actor told PEOPLE on Monday.

“It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up. My whole life has been a moonshot, and I've been a pretty lucky guy so far,” he added.