 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder

Al Pacino is only short of one Grammy to complete his prestigious EGOT status

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder
Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder

Al Pacino has decided to present fans with a detailed version of his life and work.

On Monday, Penguin Press announced that they will be publishing the 83-year-old actor’s all-tell memoir, spanning his six-decade career in Hollywood, on October 8.

According to Daily Mail, the book will be titled Sonny Boy: A Memoir which he will also narrate the ebook/audiobook for.

Al, short for Alfredo, might also win a Grammy for the audio version which would complete his "EGOT" status as he has already won two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and two Emmy Awards for his stellar performances in the era of 1969-2004, according to the outlet.

He was nicknamed "Sonny," a reference character Alan Parker's 1980 film Fame, because he was known to be a rebellious teenager back in Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts.

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I've seen and been through in my life,” the actor told PEOPLE on Monday.

“It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up. My whole life has been a moonshot, and I've been a pretty lucky guy so far,” he added.

Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert
Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Willie Nelson chart-topping song marks 45 years of release
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Zac Efron and John Cena reveal thought process behind selecting projects
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement video
Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement