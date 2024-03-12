Matthew Perry died in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine, according to LAPD

Matthew Perry's will leaves WHOPPING amount to a special trust

Matthew Perry left an enormous amount to a trust he established under the name of a famous Woody Allen character.

According to legal documents quoted by TMZ, the Friends alum, who passed away in October 2023, left more than $1million to the Alvy Singer Living Trust, named after Woody's Annie Hall character in 1977.

The outlet claims that Matthew created the will in 2009 in which he stated that he wanted to leave "majority of his belongings to a trust."

According to the records, the star's personal belongings are worth a little over $1 million, whereas he was worth an estimated $120million.

The celebrity who passed away childless had also specified in his will that any children he might have after 2009 were not "explicitly entitled" to his wealth.

Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan, the ex-wife of Mike Myers with whom he worked on the game show Celebrity Liar, were listed to be the executors of his will.

Moreover, Matthew's parents are likely to take on his acting royalties as well as other fragments of his estate which includes his 2022 memoir, according to Day Pitney trusts and estates partner Tasha Dickinson.

The comedic actor died from the "acute effects of ketamine" and drowning, according to Los Angeles Police Department's autopsy, in October 2023.