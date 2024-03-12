 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly reveals BTS of his Donald Trump joke at Oscars

Being the executive producer, Molly McNearney did not want Jimmy Kimmel to make a 'risky' joke

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Jimmy Kimmels wife Molly reveals BTS of his Donald Trump joke at Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly reveals BTS of his Donald Trump joke at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney recently shared what went behind his Donald Trump joke at the Oscars on Sunday night.

In an interview with Kelly Ripo and Mark Conseuelos, the four-time Oscars host shared that the producers told him that he had some time to kill towards the end of the ceremony which made him bring up the former president's comments about his hosting skills on Truth Social.

In the post, the 77-year-old politician called Jimmy’s monologue "less than average" and “boring," adding that he was "trying too hard."

"I'm surprised you're still [up] — isn’t it past your jail time?" Jimmy said in response that made the audience erupt into a huge laughter.

His wife-cum-executive producer now tells Variety that she was not on-board with his “risky” joke.

“I will tell you, I’m really not proud of this, but I tried to talk Jimmy out of reading that. I feel like my instincts are usually right, but I was totally off on that,” she revealed.

Explaining that she wasn't in favor of giving Donald any airtime, Molly added, "I just wanted to make sure it ended well, and I didn’t want it to end on a sour note. He had a glimmer in his eye, and he said, ‘I got this.’ He really did. This is where he shines.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's circle takes a dig at Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's circle takes a dig at Kate Middleton
Al Pacino breaks silence on Oscars' blunder: 'Not my intention'
Al Pacino breaks silence on Oscars' blunder: 'Not my intention'
Matthew Perry's will leaves WHOPPING amount to a special trust
Matthew Perry's will leaves WHOPPING amount to a special trust
Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder
Al Pacino announces project of a lifetime after Oscars blunder
Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Robert Downey Jr. reveals Oscar win feels like THAT moment with wife Susan
Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert
Kate Middleton's 'photoshop' controversy makes things worse: Royal expert
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Denzel Washington meets up with Moneybagg Yo for 'stylish' lunch
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Did Emma Stone cuss at Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' joke? Lip reader explains
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Walker Scobell starrer 'Percy Jackson' season 2 gears for exciting release
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Zoe Saldana lauds 2024 Oscar nominees
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty