Zendaya to host ‘Challengers' premiere in Australia: Reports

Zendaya will head to Australia to host the premiere of her upcoming sports film Challengers, according to latest reports.

The premiere of the Euphoria actor's upcoming film is scheduled later this month on March 26.

Although not many details about the premiere are revealed, it is claimed that the premiere will be held at State Theatre in Sydney where she will be accompanied by her co-stars Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown) along with producer Rachel O’Connor.

For those unversed, Challengers follows the story of a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach, Tashi (Zendaya) who marries a champion, Art (Mike Faist), currently on a losing streak. To jolt him out of this Tashi comes up with a surprising strategy- a challenger event.

However, tension runs high when they find a burnt-out Patrick (Josh O’Connor), Art's former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend, across the net.

Luca Guadagnino's latest film is sche­duled for its U.S. debut on April 26, 2024. Initially, the film was slate­d to hit the big screens on Se­ptember 15, 2023, but a strike from SAG-AFTRA le­d to a rescheduling.

Currently, Zendaya is touring extensively for the promotion of Dune: Part 2, in collaboration with co-stars Timothe­e Chalamet, Austin Butler and Flore­nce Pugh.

