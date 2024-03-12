Kate Middleton, Prince William’s integrity at stake amid photo scandal

Kate Middleton, Prince William urged to release original Mother’s Day photo amid controversy

Kate Middleton and Prince William landed in hot waters after a Mother’s Day picture featuring the Princess of Wales with her kids turned out to be “manipulated.”



While Kate took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for editing the photo, Kensington Palace refused to release the original image, fueling the speculations around Princess’ health.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, urged the Palace to release the original image as the “integrity” of the future King and Queen is at stake.

"Even at first glance on Mothering Sunday morning, that picture looked too good to be true,” she explained how the image does not seem original at first glance to The Mirror.

“Anyone with three children knows just how hard it is to get a photograph of everyone at their best, smiling and looking towards the camera at the same time. And yet the royal brood were all beaming like there was no tomorrow.

"William appeared to be both future King and genius photographer until some eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed Princess Charlotte's dodgy sleeve.

“Photoshop is one thing,” she added, “but as a fellow historian put it, this looks like a 'composite, probably AI-generated, of more than one picture rather than a single candid snap.’”

The expert continued: "And there is that crucial little word: 'candid'. This has blown up into a major media storm because people feel the royal family – who also double up as an institution of state – are not being honest with them.”

“And if you can't trust Kensington Palace, then who can you trust? To make this go away the Palace need to release the original picture. The integrity of our future King and Queen is at stake."