The royal expert claimed, "Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would bolster [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] brand Sussex"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal return plan exposed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to return to UK as part-time royals.



Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that the California-based royals could be coming back to the UK as part-time royals with a "six-month" plan.

Read More: Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal

The royal author said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal.

“Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would bolster brand Sussex which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle,” Quinn believes.

He went on to claim, "The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his Royal role – that's all he's ever been trained for and that's the main thing that made him interesting.

"Now he's lost that, why should anyone in the States be interested - and Meghan hates the idea that she might be pulled down by this."

Also Read: Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal

Meanwhile, the royal expert also claimed that Meghan Markle fears the public was losing interest in their brand.