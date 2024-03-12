Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles

Kate Middleton has seemingly made the world aware of all the things Prince Harry, Meghan Markle complain about

File Footage

Experts have just stepped forward to reveal that Kate Middleton is perhaps unknowingly proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle right with her entire photoshop fiasco and health woes.



Claims regarding this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the Princess’ photoshop fail and admitted, “just to compound things, I’m here to tell you that the Princess has just accidentally also verified one of Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s more damaging allegations about Crown Inc.”

“Not the claim that Kate was iffy about her sharing her lip gloss with a Suits ensemble player or that she was stingy with the hugs or that the Waleses had a much nicer sofa than the Sussexes, but that the royal communications machine cannot entirely be trusted to deal with the truth.”

Because “The Sussexes have been telling the world this for positively years, starting with their 2021 Oprah Winfrey detonation (did you mark the third anniversary last week?), their 2022 Netflix endurance test of feelings and iPhone filler content and then Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare.”

For those unversed throughout that time, “have generally stuck to beating the same drum: The royal family is suffering from a particularly pernicious case of unconscious bias; Prince William is something of a bully who gets hot and cold running preferential treatment as the heir; and that all stops are pulled out to only ever put the shiniest, most flawless faces on the Waleses publicly.”