Prince William continues royal duties amid Kate Middleton photo row

Prince William will highlight new support and facilities for young people, at a new charity in West London, on Thursday, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and disclosed the Prince of Wales royal engagement for Thursday as the future king is continuing his royal duties amid Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy.

Cameron Walker tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales will highlight new support and facilities for young people, at a new charity in West London, on Thursday.

“Dedicated youth workers will support local young people to develop the skills and confidence they need to have a better start in life.”

Before this, Prince William attended Earthshot Prize event and Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration.

He took to social media and shared photos and video from the royal engagements.

Earlier, Kate Middleton issued a statement to apologize over Mother’s Day photo which sparked controversy.

She tweeted, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”