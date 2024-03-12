Yoko Ono, the former Japanese musician and songstress, was the wife of 'The Beatles' founding member John Lennon

Photo: Here's what Yoko Ono thought about 'The Beatles'

Yoko Ono, who is John Lennon’s widow, talked about her views on her late husband’s infamous rock band, The Beatles.

For the unfamiliar, The Beatles was founded in Liverpool in 1960 by its four members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who are well-esteemed as the Fab Four.

According to Wikipedia, this boyband wears the crown of being "the most influential bands of all time," which gave a series blockbuster songs including Here Comes The Sun, Don’t Let Me Down and Come Together of their time.

As per well-placed sources, the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono features a detailed chat with the pair before John's assassination on 8th December 1980.

In this interview, Yoko talked about the popular band by saying, “I am sure there are people whose lives are affected because they heard Indian music or Mozart or Bach.”

“More than anything, it was the time and the place when The Beatles came up. Something did happen there,” she added.

The star, who is currently 91 years old, also claimed at that time, “It was a kind of chemical. It was as if several people gathered around a table, and a ghost appeared. It was that kind of communication. So they were like mediums in a way.”

Later in the same interview, the Japanese songstress mentioned, “As I said, they were like mediums.”

She concluded by remarking, “They weren’t conscious of all they were saying, but it was coming through them.”