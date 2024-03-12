 
Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'

Eminem defended lyrics apparently targeting Gwen Stefani in his 2004 track calling it 'funny'

Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'

In the past, Eminem was quizzed about his lyrics that supposedly dissed a score of female celebrities including Gwen Stefani. But, the trailblazer rapstar defended his position saying he meant no disrespect but he found it funny.

During a previous interview with The New York Times, the Shady rapper faced questions over his 2004's track Ass Like That — in which he rapped asking the 54-year-old to "pee pee" on him.

The lyrics in question read like, “So Gwen Stefani, will you pee pee on me, please? I ain’t never seen an ass like that, Cuz the way you move it, you make my pee pee go, Doing, doing, doing."

However, the Grammy winner remained unfazed by the criticism instead he explained his side.

“I don’t think it was ever anything that was disrespectful. I mean, maybe I said she could pee-pee on me, but I don’t care who you are—that’s funny regardless,” he told the interviewer about his co-artist with whom he collaborated on 2015's Kings Never Die.

He continued, “But I’ve always respected Gwen Stefani. She’s an incredible talent, but also her longevity is one of the reasons she was perfect for that song.”

