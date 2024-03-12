 
Sabrina Carpenter gets slammed for ‘distasteful' joke about Cillian Murphy: Watch video

Sabrina Carpenter has offended netizens with comments about 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy

Sabrina Carpenter has come under fire online for swooning over married Cillian Murphy.

At the Oscars, Sabrina told Vanity Fair: "If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably gonna leave the party. Probably gonna leave with him. I’m not going to leave with him, I’m just going to leave at the same time as him, so I can see where he lives. So I can follow his car."

The former Disney star’s comments didn’t sit well with netizens, who think the joke was “cringe” and “distasteful,” since the Peaky Blinders star is happily married to wife Yvonne McGuinness.

One Instagram user wrote: "I can take a joke, but it's very distasteful to involve married people even so."

Another argued: "I know she was being cute but my immediate thought was 'with the famously faithfully married guy?'"

“Unfunny and cringe af. If it was a man making that joke, we'll see the cancellation train appearing out of nowhere."

Some users took to defending the Feather hitmaker, with one writing, "Obviously she’s joking, so cue the dim witted clods who don’t know how to laugh or recognise a joke."

Murphy met Yvonne in the '90s and got married in 2004. The 47-year-old has been happily married and shares two sons with his wife, Malachy and Aran. 

