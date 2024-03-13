Shakira's uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique

Shakira’s uncle shares rare details about his niece's ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique

Shakira’s uncle, Guillermo Ripoll, recently opened up about the rare aspects of Gerard Pique’s personality.

As fans will know, the Columbian singer parted ways from her partner of 11 years and the father of two kids Gerard Pique in 2022.

In a new report by Hola! Magazine, the Columbian singer’s uncle elaborates on their current relationship post-split.

Speaking to the Spanish journal El Tiempo, Guillermo addressed, “Pique is a very nice person.”

He added of the former Spanish footballer, “He’s a family person,” before confessing, “He treated us very well, with respect and affection.”

“He’s a good father, always communicating with his kids,” Guillermo added.

He also spoke highly of his niece as he claimed, “First of all, she’s a person that has done a lot for kids and education.”

“She has shared her success with the children, building schools, and managing her foundation (Pies Descalzos),” he, later, gushed about the songstress’s achievements.

In conclusion, the Waka Waka crooner’s uncle shared, “She hasn’t let it fail. Shakira has done all of this with verve, work, respect, dedication. I feel incredibly proud.”