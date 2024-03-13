 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Shakira's uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique

Shakira’s uncle shares rare details about his niece's ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Photo: Shakira’s uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique
Photo: Shakira’s uncle spills the beans about ex Gerard Pique

Shakira’s uncle, Guillermo Ripoll, recently opened up about the rare aspects of Gerard Pique’s personality.

As fans will know, the Columbian singer parted ways from her partner of 11 years and the father of two kids Gerard Pique in 2022.

In a new report by Hola! Magazine, the Columbian singer’s uncle elaborates on their current relationship post-split.

Speaking to the Spanish journal El Tiempo, Guillermo addressed, “Pique is a very nice person.”

He added of the former Spanish footballer, “He’s a family person,” before confessing, “He treated us very well, with respect and affection.”

“He’s a good father, always communicating with his kids,” Guillermo added.

He also spoke highly of his niece as he claimed, “First of all, she’s a person that has done a lot for kids and education.”

“She has shared her success with the children, building schools, and managing her foundation (Pies Descalzos),” he, later, gushed about the songstress’s achievements.

In conclusion, the Waka Waka crooner’s uncle shared, “She hasn’t let it fail. Shakira has done all of this with verve, work, respect, dedication. I feel incredibly proud.”

Natalie Portman's friend spills the tea on her life post divorce
Natalie Portman's friend spills the tea on her life post divorce
Neve Campbell announces good news for her 'Scream' fans
Neve Campbell announces good news for her 'Scream' fans
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon shocks fans with new move
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon shocks fans with new move
Paul McCartney and others set to tribute late pal Jimmy Buffett
Paul McCartney and others set to tribute late pal Jimmy Buffett
Elton John's partner reveals major health update
Elton John's partner reveals major health update
Here's what Yoko Ono thought about 'The Beatles'
Here's what Yoko Ono thought about 'The Beatles'
Kanye West achieves something no one has come close to in history
Kanye West achieves something no one has come close to in history
Buckingham Palace branded a snake pit
Buckingham Palace branded a snake pit
Muni Long makes shock admission about Rihanna: ‘You wouldn't think'
Muni Long makes shock admission about Rihanna: ‘You wouldn't think'
Sabrina Carpenter gets slammed for ‘distasteful' joke about Cillian Murphy: Watch video
Sabrina Carpenter gets slammed for ‘distasteful' joke about Cillian Murphy: Watch video
Prince Harry still gets ‘royalty protection' in UK despite being at ‘low risk'
Prince Harry still gets ‘royalty protection' in UK despite being at ‘low risk'
Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'
Questions raised over Eminem's sense of humour: 'That's funny'