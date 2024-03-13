Sharon Stone named Robert Evans to be the producer who asked her to have intimate relations with Billy

Billy Baldwin threatens Sharon Stone following her shocking confession

Sharon Stone’s recent revelation has sparked Billy Baldwin’s fuse.

The actor’s fury comes after his Silver co-star alleged that their producer Robert Evans asked her to sleep with the lead actor, whose real name is William, so that he “can perform better” in the 1993 movie.

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with him, his performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” Sharon said during the Louis Theroux podcast.

Now, taking to X account, Billy wrote: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

He continued, “Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin’ ???”

Billy went on to claim that he also begged the late producer to have some “creative control” over their scene because he “did not want to kiss Sharon.”

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun,” he threatened her further.