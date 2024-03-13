 
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton 'unable' to recover amid public scrutiny

Kate Middleton drew backlash after sharing a heavily-edited picture on Mother's Day with her children

William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton 'unable' to recover amid public scrutiny

Kate Middleton will be resuming her duties soon.

According to royal insiders privy to Page Six, the Princess of Wales is currently recovering from her abdominal surgery and will be back by Easter, however, they insist that the public “needs to leave her in peace.”

Their request comes after Kate shared a heavily-edited picture of herself, with her children, on Mother’s Day.

After experts and netizens noticed numerous distortions in the picture, agencies like Reuters and Associated Press called for journalists to “kill the photo.”

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” Kate said in an apologetic statement.

Now, royal insiders are worried about how the controversy can take a toll on her recovering state.

“It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery,” a tipster told Page Six.

They added: "The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace. I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”

