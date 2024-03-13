 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel

'Venom' shooting in Spain got disrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike from July 14, 2023 onwards

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

'Venom' announces final release date, title for upcoming sequel

Venom fans should expect the sequel to hit the theaters sooner than they thought.

According to Variety, the franchise will be calling the new installment Venom: The Last Dance.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released on November 8, however Sony has since pushed that date back to October 25, 2024.

The release date was originally supposed to be July 12, 2024, however, the production’s timeline got disrupted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Starring Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo, Tom Hardy will reprise his role as the deadly guardian Eddie Brock/Venom whereas the plot remains to be unknown.

This project will be Kelly Marcel's first feature-length directing endeavour as she and Tom constituted a screenplay for the film, and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel, and Tom, himself.

It was in November when the British actor confirmed that the production of Venom has finally resumed after it faced a 4-month hiatus because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The filming had already began on June 26, 2023 in Spain but shortly, after a month, the crew had to stop working in solidarity with the union workers on July 14. 

