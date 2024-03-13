 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. Refuses to settle down after his latest Oscar victory and aims for higher mountains

Robert Downey Jr. Won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph

Robert Downey Jr. spilled the beans about his future plans while basking in Oscar victory.

The 58-year-old recently conversed with People magazine and teased fans with his upcoming miniseries as he noted, “I go a couple other tricks up my sleeve”,

For those unfamiliar, Downey will next feature in a comedy-drama series The Sympathizer alongside Hoa Xuande, Sanda Oh, Scott Ly and many others.

Adapted from the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, the series explores the themes of dark comedy, spy thriller and Historical drama. The 7-episode miniseries will focus on a spy embedded in the South Vietnamese army, who flees to the United states to take refuge and report back to the Viet army.

Downey, who recently transformed his look for Oppenheimer which led him to the historic Oscar win, revealed that he underwent a more intense transformation for The Sympathizer as he portrays four supporting characters in the series.

“It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen,” he shared.

Speaking to the outlet, his wife and producing partner Susan Downey also admitted that they have more goals to achieve stating, “We’re just getting started”.

Pertinent to mention the HBO miniseries will premier on April 14, 2024.

