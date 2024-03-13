 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making

Kate Middleton has just been issued a dire warning for “drowning in a quagmire of her own making.”

A warning of this nature has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she began defending the couple’s bid to maintain privacy given the slew of bad news surrounding the both of them.

From Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and the emotional toll of it all, to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and even Kate Middleton’s own family’s financial woes with Party Pieces and its £2.5million of debt.

With all that in the forefront Ms Vine questioned, “Is it any wonder the princess is ill? The body has its own way of signalling when it’s had enough.”

In light of that she also doubled down and added, So I’m not saying they don’t have good reason to feel somewhat discombobulated, or to be acting a little off. Just because you’re a royal doesn’t mean life is all diamonds and tiaras, far from it.”

“And there is no doubt that the public has huge affection for them both, and for their children – and plenty of empathy for the challenges they face,” too.

“But the difficulty with the picture is that it is, in effect, a lie,” Ms Vine clarified in her concluding note.

“What’s worse, it now looks like a lie conceived to hide other lies, a classic example of that old adage: it’s not the crime that gets you, but the cover-up. And there’s only one way to put an end to it: Come clean about what’s really going on – or risk drowning in a quagmire of their own making.”

