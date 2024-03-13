Meghan Markle recently opened up about online ‘bullying and abuse’ she was subjected to during her pregnancies

Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?

Chances of Meghan Markle relaunching her brand on Instagram after she opened up about the online bullying she was subjected to during her pregnancies are highly unlikely.



The Duchess of Sussex may be not be returning to social media amid fears of getting bullied again as it has adverse effects on one’s mental health, a PR expert has claimed.

Recently, while addressing the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Texas, the mother-of-two revealed she was bullied and abused online while she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Hence, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she wants to "keep my distance" from social media "right now, just for my own well-being."

Speaking on the matter, PR expert Rhea Freeman stated that staying away from social media may mean the Duchess will not relaunch her brand on any social media platform.

"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent,” the expert said while speaking with The Mirror.

“The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated,” she added.