 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?

Meghan Markle recently opened up about online ‘bullying and abuse’ she was subjected to during her pregnancies

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?
Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?

Chances of Meghan Markle relaunching her brand on Instagram after she opened up about the online bullying she was subjected to during her pregnancies are highly unlikely.

The Duchess of Sussex may be not be returning to social media amid fears of getting bullied again as it has adverse effects on one’s mental health, a PR expert has claimed.

Recently, while addressing the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Texas, the mother-of-two revealed she was bullied and abused online while she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Hence, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she wants to "keep my distance" from social media "right now, just for my own well-being."

Speaking on the matter, PR expert Rhea Freeman stated that staying away from social media may mean the Duchess will not relaunch her brand on any social media platform.

"Based on her recent comments, I don't think a comeback is imminent,” the expert said while speaking with The Mirror.

“The detrimental impact that social media can have on people from a mental health point of view, whether celebrity or not, can be huge, but looking at how other high-profile people manage their accounts, some of the tasks are delegated,” she added.

Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation video
Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney video
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing
Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2': Major update leaves fans buzzing
Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal video
Palace insiders spill tea on Kate Middleton's return amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
Kate Middleton accused of ‘revving' up doubters
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd's mother breaks silence on his mental health
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her' video
Royal family urged to protect Kate Middleton: ‘They'd collapse without her'
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Robert Downey Jr. won't hit brakes after Oscar's triumph
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail video
Kensington Palace attacked for thinking the public stupid over Kate Middleton's photoshop fail
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!' video
Kate Middleton's ‘digital trickery' bashed: ‘We pay for their palaces!'