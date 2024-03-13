Michael Culver, 'Star Wars' star breathes his last at 85

Michael Culver died at the age of 85 amid struggles with poor health

Michael Culver, renowned for his fictional role in the Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, passed away at the age of 85.

According to DailyMail, the death of the British actor was confirmed by his agent on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The devastating news comes after Culver’s long struggle with poor health however the actual cause of death remains undisclosed.

“We are very sad to confirm the passing of our friend and client Michael Culver,” the announcement of the tragic news read.

“A career spanning over 50 years with notable roles in Sherlock Holmes, A Passage to India, Secret Army and of course one of the most memorable death scenes in the Star Wars franchise,” the note further read, detailing Culver’s work.

"Michael largely gave up acting in the early 2000's to concentrate his efforts into his political activism.

Culver’s agent continued, “It's been an honor to have represented Michael for for the last decade and to have taken him to some of the best Star Wars events in the UK and Europe”

“Michael died on Tuesday 27th February at the age of 85. We miss him,” the note concluded.

Michael Culver was most famously known for his portrayal of Captain Lorth Needa in the 1980 Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back.