Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue

John Mulaney mentioned Kevin Costner's 'Field of Dreams' during his hilarious monologue at the 2024's Oscars

File Footage

Kevin Costner was seemingly impressed by John Mulaney’s witty speech at the 2024’s Academy Awards.



As the American comedian introduced the accolade for Best Sound on the stage of this year’s Oscars, he decided to tweak the plot of Field of Dreams a little bit with his humour.

John’s humour did not go unnoticed by the two-time Academy Awards winner, as Kevin Costner took to his band’s official social media handle and reposted John’s clip with a caption, “Not a bad summary (laughing emoji).”

The clip started off with John saying, “For years, movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out. Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film — these people are difficult and insane.”

“Without sound we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re going to need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having,’ and, ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died,’” he added and referenced to Jaws, When Harry Met Sally and Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web, respectively.

Soon, he mentioned Kevin Costner’s 1989’s movie and observed, “Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field,” said Mulaney. “Or I guess he doesn’t build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You wanna pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball,” after which he started a new topic.