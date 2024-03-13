 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear

Michelle Yeoh includes Jennifer Lawrence as she clarifies the moment involving Emma Stone winning the Oscar

After a storm over the internet, Michelle Yeoh clarified that she wanted Emma Stone's best friend Jennifer Lawrence to give her the Oscar onstage as some netizens assumed the winning actress snubbed the Asian star.

Taking to Instagram, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress cleared the air saying, “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!”

Apart from that, the 61-year-old posted a heartwarming snap with the two-time Academy winner, captioning, “She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis. Always there for each other!!”

It comes after there was an uproar online that the Poor Things star greeted Jennifer simultaneously ignoring Michelle beside her.


