 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Beyonce bags another earn with country star

Beyonce dropped the title of her upcoming country album on 12th March 2024

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Photo: Beyonce bags another earn with country star
Photo: Beyonce bags another earn with country star

Beyonce has seemingly marked her feat in the realm of country music as well.

As fans will know, the 42-year-old songstress dropped the name of her forthcoming album called Act II: Cowboy on 12th March 2024.

Just after the big announcement, Mickey Buyton, who is an American country singer, gushed over the Beautiful Liar hitmaker and her work. 

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Better Than You Left Me crooner remarked, "Beyoncé, wherever you are, I'm your girl."

The songstress also shared, "I think it's really, really cool that she's here. Like, she's been in country music.”

Talking about Beyonce’s upcoming work, Mickey declared, “So this is just an extension of that," before stating that she always took her song If I Were a Boy to be a country track.

It is pertinent to mention here that Guyton has also sung various covers of the superstar’s music.

For those unversed, Queen Bey first hinted at her new music by saying, "They ready, drop the new music” during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl

The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair