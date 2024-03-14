Beyonce dropped the title of her upcoming country album on 12th March 2024

Photo: Beyonce bags another earn with country star

Beyonce has seemingly marked her feat in the realm of country music as well.

As fans will know, the 42-year-old songstress dropped the name of her forthcoming album called Act II: Cowboy on 12th March 2024.

Just after the big announcement, Mickey Buyton, who is an American country singer, gushed over the Beautiful Liar hitmaker and her work.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Better Than You Left Me crooner remarked, "Beyoncé, wherever you are, I'm your girl."

The songstress also shared, "I think it's really, really cool that she's here. Like, she's been in country music.”

Talking about Beyonce’s upcoming work, Mickey declared, “So this is just an extension of that," before stating that she always took her song If I Were a Boy to be a country track.

It is pertinent to mention here that Guyton has also sung various covers of the superstar’s music.

For those unversed, Queen Bey first hinted at her new music by saying, "They ready, drop the new music” during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl.