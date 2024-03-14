 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton's controversy raises concern over another picture

After apologizing, Kate Middleton was photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 14, 2024

A photographer defended another picture of Kate Middleton which was also suspected to be edited.

Goff Photos, the agency that captured the Princess of Wales leaving the castle with Prince William after issuing an apology, told E! News that the photo is authentic.

After her Mother’s Day picture sparked backlash over being heavily-edited, Kate was photographed sitting in the backseat with William as they were leaving Windsor Castle.

It was purported the prince was headed to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London that day while Kate was going to a private appointment.

After speculations suggested that the latest picture was also doctored, Goff Photos photographer Jim Bennett told PEOPLE, "We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult."

The controversy dates back to January 16 when Kate got her abdominal surgery and has barely made an appearance ever since. The “manipulated” image with her children only raised more concerns about her well-being and whereabouts.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she apologized on X.

