Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'

Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling opened up about the new found respect he has for stuntmen after 'The Fall Guy'

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Ryan Gosling talked about a shocking stunt he had to pull off for The Fall Guy.

The 43-year-old actor told PEOPLE about his experience at the action-comedy film’s premiere in Austin, Texas.

“They dropped me 12 stories off of a building, and I have a fear of heights,” he revealed.

Ryan shared a few more of his stunts proudly as he was adamant to execute some himself.

“I would have been happy to say I did none of my own stunts in this movie, but it was important to me that I do a few,” the Barbie actor opened up.

He added, "It helped me to understand exactly on some small level what [stunt workers] do every day.”

Previously, Ryan told Variety how Steven Spielberg praising the movie already made the project special for him.

“I saw him walking in my direction. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it,’” he had shared.

Ryan added, “Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie.”

