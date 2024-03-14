Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'

Thursday, March 14, 2024
Ryan Gosling talked about a shocking stunt he had to pull off for The Fall Guy.
The 43-year-old actor told PEOPLE about his experience at the action-comedy film’s premiere in Austin, Texas.
“They dropped me 12 stories off of a building, and I have a fear of heights,” he revealed.
Ryan shared a few more of his stunts proudly as he was adamant to execute some himself.
“I would have been happy to say I did none of my own stunts in this movie, but it was important to me that I do a few,” the Barbie actor opened up.
He added, "It helped me to understand exactly on some small level what [stunt workers] do every day.”
Previously, Ryan told Variety how Steven Spielberg praising the movie already made the project special for him.
“I saw him walking in my direction. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it,’” he had shared.
Ryan added, “Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie.”