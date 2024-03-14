Selena Gomez discussed her career as a child actor and mental health during a panel discussion

Selena Gomez look back at her self-discovery journey: 'Makes me sick'

Selena Gomez is not proud of her old, negative self.

The 31-year-old singer recently admitted that she feels "sick" when she looks back at how she used to look down on herself.

On a SXSW panel titled Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health, Selena shared that it “bums her out” that how critical she was of her younger self which ultimately made her realize how important it is to “speak to yourself with kindness.”

She also said that her 2022 documentary My Mind and Me, which covered her self-love journey and struggles with confidence and suicidal thoughts, changed her perspective.

“It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out. But I think everybody can relate to that feeling. It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that [at the start of the film],” Selena stated.

The Disney alum also discussed the cruelty of the entertainment industry and how as a child actor she felt like a misfit.

“There were a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn't ready for. I had my rock bottom, and I had to do it in my time. 'It took a couple of tries, but I like to think and hope I'm in a much better place now,” she reflected.