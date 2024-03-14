 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family shares first picture of King Charles after Kate Middleton photo scandal

King Charles had dubbed Kate Middleton his beloved daughter-in-law during his visit to Kenya last year

Royal family has released King Charles first photo after his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton Mother’s Day photograph controversy.

The palace shared the photo of the monarch with Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland of Asthal on Wednesday.

King Charles, 75, received Baroness at Buckingham Palace two days after the Commonwealth Day service, which he did not attend following cancer diagnosis.

In the photo, Charles is seen smiling and sharing a handshake with the diplomat during the meeting at the palace.

The palace posted the pic with caption: “This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, The King received @Commonwealth_Sec, the Baroness Scotland of Asthal.”

Earlier, in the day, King Charles was also pictured for the first time since the row erupted over photo of Princess Kate and her three children.

He was seen waving to crowds from the back of his Rolls-Royce as he was driven down The Mall on Wednesday morning.

King Charles photos emerged a day after Kate Middleton issued an apology over photo scandal.

