Robert Downey Jr reveals secret to lasting marriage to Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey spills the bean about happy marriage

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey unveiled their ‘two-week rule’ to keep the marriage happy amidst busy schedules.

The Iron Man star and his wife sat with People magazine where opened up about their secret to a lasting marriage and revealed a ‘family rule’ to a lasting relationship.

Speaking about how they manage to spend time with family, Susan revealed, “We do have a two-week rule, which often feels too long, but we don't go more than two weeks without seeing each other and the family being together”.

Susan continued, “Fortunately, we prefer to be a travelling circus when we can be”.

The couple have been together for 21 years and share two children together Exton Elias Downey, 12, and Avri Roel Downey, 9. Downey shares another child Indio Falconer Downey, 30, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

Given Robert’s busy schedule and Susan’s responsibilities as a producer, she acknowledged, “You keep the basic rule of two weeks, and then you don't try and think too far ahead, because so much of what we do is oddly unpredictable”.

Susan also admitted that her work schedule is “more flexible” than Robert’s which makes it a tad bit easier for them to spend time together.

“I really admire and have a lot of empathy for couples who both have to be in front of the camera, because you get stuck and you have to make those choices", she added.