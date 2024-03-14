 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Michael Keaton performs double duty in film Knox Goes Away

Michael Keaton, the former Batman actor, recently starred as an old hitman suffering from a rapidly progressing form of dementia in his upcoming film Knox Goes Away.

After 16 years of his last directed film The Merry Gentleman, Michael has also directed his upcoming hit man film, performing the double duty.

Acknowledging the similarities between his character as Knox and in the film The Merry Gentlemen as hit man, the Batman star said in a zoom interview, “Both coincidentally and ironically and weirdly, frankly, had to do with someone I would refer to as contract killers”.

The Beetlejuice actor continued, "It really is odd. I mean, it’s really strange, because I’m not particularly interested in making movies about that type of character. I don’t mind; it’s just this is what he’s chasing. And I just find that really odd.”

While talking about the script of Knox Goes Away, Keaton said that the script was irresistible, “It was complicated and the truth is, it really has not much to do with that business.”

In the film Knox Goes Away, Keaton played the role of a contracted gun man who is diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder and doctor predicted he will lose his memory in weeks. 

In the trailer Knox can be seen running against the ticking clock, embracing the bittersweet reunion with his estranged son and escaping a murder investigation.

The mysterious thriller directed by Michael Keaton and written by Gregory Poirier, will be released on March 15th in United States.

The supporting cast of the film includes, Marcia Gay Harden as Knox’s ex-wife and Al Pacino as Knox's mentor Xavier Crane, who has the classic On the Phone Role, James Marsden as Knox’s estranged son and Suzy Nakamura as a Police Detective. 

