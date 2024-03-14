Ryan Gosling says his canine sidekick in the upcoming film 'The Fall Guy' was a tribute to Eva Mendes's late pet

Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail

Eva Mendes has a dog that died years ago who spoke only French. Now, Ryan Gosling has melted hearts as his new sweet gesture toward his longtime partner included a pooch that speaks the same language in his forthcoming movie The Fall Guy.



Appearing at the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, the Barbie star opened up about honouring the Ghost Rider actress's late pet Hugo in the film.

"Eva used to have a dog named Hugo who was a Belgian Malinois who was an attack dog. He only spoke French."

The La La Land actor added, "He’s passed now, so this is my homage to him," referring to his sweet canine sidekick in the movie where he plays an unsuccessful stuntman who is working on solving a crime.

Commenting on the introduction of adorable co-star, filmmaker David Leitch said, "We wanted to bring this additional character into the mix... adding an animal on set is always great."