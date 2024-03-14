 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail

Ryan Gosling says his canine sidekick in the upcoming film 'The Fall Guy' was a tribute to Eva Mendes's late pet

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail
Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail

Eva Mendes has a dog that died years ago who spoke only French. Now, Ryan Gosling has melted hearts as his new sweet gesture toward his longtime partner included a pooch that speaks the same language in his forthcoming movie The Fall Guy.

Appearing at the Southwest Film Festival in Austin, the Barbie star opened up about honouring the Ghost Rider actress's late pet Hugo in the film.

"Eva used to have a dog named Hugo who was a Belgian Malinois who was an attack dog. He only spoke French."

The La La Land actor added, "He’s passed now, so this is my homage to him," referring to his sweet canine sidekick in the movie where he plays an unsuccessful stuntman who is working on solving a crime.

Commenting on the introduction of adorable co-star, filmmaker David Leitch said, "We wanted to bring this additional character into the mix... adding an animal on set is always great."

Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end
Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end
Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Kate Middleton released Mother's photo without wedding ring on purpose?
Kate Middleton released Mother's photo without wedding ring on purpose?
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement video
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Meghan Markle would get ‘knocked' more than Princess Kate in photoshop row
Meghan Markle would get ‘knocked' more than Princess Kate in photoshop row
Will Kate Middleton release original photo after Meghan Markle's unedited picture?
Will Kate Middleton release original photo after Meghan Markle's unedited picture?
BTS J-Hope explores his passion in new docuseries: 'My heart is racing'
BTS J-Hope explores his passion in new docuseries: 'My heart is racing'
Kate Middleton blasted over tug of war with media and privacy video
Kate Middleton blasted over tug of war with media and privacy
Halle Berry's ex-husband Oliver Martinez lands in hot waters
Halle Berry's ex-husband Oliver Martinez lands in hot waters