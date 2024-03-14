Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana

Prince Harry and Prince William are gearing up to attend Diana Legacy Awards tonight

Prince Harry and Prince William are gearing up to attend Diana Legacy Awards tonight

Prince Harry has sent a clear hint to Prince William as they gear up to honor mom Diana at the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony tonight.

The awards were first held in 2017, on Diana’s the 20th anniversary of her death with the aim to honor the late princess.

However, even though both the brothers will attend the awards ceremony, they won’t be in the same place at the same time. Prince Harry will be attending the ceremony via video link, sending his brother the message of ongoing rivalry.

Harry and William attended the ceremony in a similar arrangement last year, with their offices organizing separate appearances with The Diana Award charity.

Back in 2021, the Duke of Sussex praised his brother as he spoke at the same event, saying, "William and I are recognising mum’s 60th birthday. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. And the brilliant award recipients we’re honouring today are proof of that.”

“They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen. I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today,” he added.