Kate Middleton missing wedding ring sparks Prince William separation rumours

Kate Middleton released Mother’s photo without wedding ring on purpose?

Kate Middleton sparked multiple controversies after she dropped a seemingly adorable photo with her kids to celebrate Mother’s Day.



Not only the photo was doctored, as confirmed by news agencies, but the missing wedding band on the Princess of Wales finger has put her marriage to Prince William under scrutiny.

The missing wedding ring was reheated William’s affair rumours with his neighbor, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley after roasted the Prince Stephen Colbert in his monologue.

While the palace has repeatedly denied speculations that there ever was an affair, the Mother’s Day photo has the couple’s close friends concerned.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, a former royal staffer said, “It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated.”

“What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?” they added.

Another source revealed that the close friend of Kate and William were “completely baffled” after noticing the missing ring.

“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving,” a tipster said.

“The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped.

“It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage,” they added.