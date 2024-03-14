 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton released Mother's photo without wedding ring on purpose?

Kate Middleton missing wedding ring sparks Prince William separation rumours

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kate Middleton released Mother’s photo without wedding ring on purpose?
Kate Middleton released Mother’s photo without wedding ring on purpose?

Kate Middleton sparked multiple controversies after she dropped a seemingly adorable photo with her kids to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Not only the photo was doctored, as confirmed by news agencies, but the missing wedding band on the Princess of Wales finger has put her marriage to Prince William under scrutiny.

The missing wedding ring was reheated William’s affair rumours with his neighbor, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley after roasted the Prince Stephen Colbert in his monologue.

While the palace has repeatedly denied speculations that there ever was an affair, the Mother’s Day photo has the couple’s close friends concerned.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, a former royal staffer said, “It’s deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it’s not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated.”

“What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?” they added.

Another source revealed that the close friend of Kate and William were “completely baffled” after noticing the missing ring.

“They are often seen together at school events, and really it is remarkable how one and often both of them will always be at every match, every music concert and every prize giving,” a tipster said.

“The relationship has always seemed incredibly strong despite the immense pressure they are under, so it’s fair to say we were all completely baffled when the picture came out with the wedding ring missing, especially as it was photoshopped.

“It just seemed guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage,” they added.

Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement video
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail
Ryan Gosling tribute to Eva Mendes includes four paws & a tail
Meghan Markle would get ‘knocked' more than Princess Kate in photoshop row
Meghan Markle would get ‘knocked' more than Princess Kate in photoshop row
Will Kate Middleton release original photo after Meghan Markle's unedited picture?
Will Kate Middleton release original photo after Meghan Markle's unedited picture?
BTS J-Hope explores his passion in new docuseries: 'My heart is racing'
BTS J-Hope explores his passion in new docuseries: 'My heart is racing'
Kate Middleton blasted over tug of war with media and privacy video
Kate Middleton blasted over tug of war with media and privacy
Halle Berry's ex-husband Oliver Martinez lands in hot waters
Halle Berry's ex-husband Oliver Martinez lands in hot waters
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz planning intimate wedding with A-list guests
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz planning intimate wedding with A-list guests