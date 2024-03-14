Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have reportedly taken a big step in their relationship

Bella Hadid has reportedly moved to Texas to be closer to her boyfriend Adan Banuelos, who has a home nearby.

The supermodel has reportedly bought a house in a rural neighborhood of Fort Worth and splits her time between there and Adan’s home.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old spends most of her time in Texas and appears to have taken a liking to the state.

Meanwhile, her beau Adan is a professional horse rider and the son of Ascencion Banuelos, the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Adan’s fame in the horse riding sport doesn’t just come from his father, he made a name for himself when he became one of the youngest people to be inducted into the NCHA Hall of Fame in 2017.

The duo seem to have hit it off due to their shared love of horse riding. Bella frequently documents her journey with the sport on social media.

The model has also shared photos with Adan on her Instagram, with the first one dating back to January this year. She then posted a Valentine’s Day tribute to him on her Instagram story. The couple were also seen being cozy in her belated birthday post.

Bella began dating Adan some months after her two-year long romance with art director Marc Kalman.