MrBeast issues apology to fans for THIS reason

Friday, March 15, 2024
MrBeast just issued an apology to all his fans over the fact that his chocolate bar brand, named, Feastables, are nearly sold out almost everywhere.

One of the most successful YouTubers, with 244 million subscribers, took to his official X account, formerly Twitter, to convey how sorry he was that just 20 percent of stores had some stock of the treat left.

Feastables is basically sold out at the moment (around 20% of stores still have some)" MrBeast informed his fans.

Issuing an apology, he continued, “I’m doing everything I can to get some more chocolate factories up and running! Sorry for not being able to buy it right now.”

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson also claimed that his chocolate bar store on the border of the US was the first to sell-out due to people buying them in bulk to resell across the borders, to Mexico or Canada.

MrBeast launched his chocolate and snack brand, Feastables, back in January 2022, having a range of various flavours, which include, Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond, Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt.

