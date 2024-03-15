Joe Manganiello started dating Caitlin O’Connor just two months after divorcing Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello 'moves fast' with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello is not looking to waste any time with beau Caitlin O’Connor after his divorce with Sofia Vergara.

Last month, TMZ reported that the 47-year-old actor moved in with Caitlin after three months of dating.

Joe, who was married to Sofia for seven years, is reportedly “very much in love” as he “relishes” living under the same roof with his new girlfriend, as per the outlet.

Now, an insider recently told US Weekly that the Magic Mike actor will soon be getting engaged to the 34-year-old actress.

“They’re going to get engaged soon and then start trying for kids. Marriage is definitely in their future,” they claimed.

Joe started dating Caitlin in September 2023, just two months after he and the Modern Family alum announced their separation.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the estranged couple told PEOPLE in July 2023.

According to Sofia, the two called it quits because she didn’t “want to be an old mom.”

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she told Spanish publication El País.