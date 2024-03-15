Kali Uchis, Don Toliver announce birth of their first child

 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver have finally welcomed their first child.

The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram account and announced the birth of her first baby with her rapper boyfriend in a joint post on Thursday.

"You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way," the caption of the video read which showed footage from their son’s birth and his early days with the new parents.

Kali and Don are yet to share the name and date of birth of their little boy.

She revealed her pregnancy with the 29-year-old musician together in the music video for Tu Corazón Es Mio, released in January.

It featured scenes of Kali and Don celebrating their pregnancy while dancing in a room full of stained-glass windows and attending doctor's doctors’ appointments.

"Starting our family, don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you," the Moonlight hitmaker wrote in her caption on Instagram.

