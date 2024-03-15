Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero shared a joint post which included all the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-stars

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast marks first reunion after Andre Braugher's death

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars reunited after Andre Braugher passed away last year.

The cast’s reunion comes after the 61-year-old actor, who played Captain Holt on the hit sitcom, died on December 13, 2023.

Taking to their Instagram accounts on Thursday, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero shared a joint post in which the cast can be seen standing and smiling shoulder-to-shoulder.

The picture included Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Teasing that they honored the late actor’s memory, Terry wrote in the caption: "Could not have described last night any better…!” adding the show’s beloved group catchphrase, "NINE-NINE."

"We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever," he concluded.

According to the Mirror, Andre was diagnosed with cancer a few months before he passed away.

He rose to fame with his roles as a police officer in Homicide: Life On The Street, as detective Frank Pembleto, and was loved dearly among comedy fans for playing Captain Holt in the hit sitcom.