Prince William’s silence over Kate Middleton branded ‘necessary reaction’ to Prince Harry

Prince William has just sparked a debate of protectiveness among experts who claim it’s a ‘necessary reaction’ to Prince Harry and his past weaponizing behavior.

Insights and thoughts regarding the couple’s recent moves have been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it he referenced Prince William’s support for Kate Middleton’s silence about her health condition.

So much so that he was prompted to write, “their decision to relocate from London to the middle of Windsor Great Park, while terrific for George, Charlotte and Louis’s schooling, has added to the idea that they are slightly cut off.”

“Never was this more apparent than in William’s decision not to attend ex-King Constantine’s memorial service last month.”

Because “no explanation has ever been offered, but in an institution like the Royal Family, where presentation is fundamental, it looks like an error. An error compounded by the fiasco over the photograph.”

Mr Kay also referenced the couple’s decision to take their own snaps as well and added, “For several years they have chosen to take their own pictures of their children on landmark occasions, rather than inviting a stranger in to do so.”

“Often the results are charming, and there is no doubt that the pictures taken by Kate of the children are infinitely warmer than those Charles and Diana commissioned of their young sons by society cameramen such as the late Lord Snowdon.”

Perhaps, “For William, the experience of his own childhood, and the vicious fights between his parents, must still be raw. And with Kate he has constructed an idyllic domestic set-up. In part, it has been a necessary reaction to the devastating behaviour of his brother Harry and Meghan over the past four years.”

Mr Kay also highlighted the possibility of Prince William’s decision to be a direct consequence of Prince Harry beccause, “the Sussexes weaponised their royal lives”.

Whereas since Megxit “William has chosen to conceal as much as he can, not just from the public gaze but also to put it out of reach of his brother and sister-in-law.”

“The ad hominem attacks on him and Kate in Harry’s bitter memoir Spare may one day be forgiven but they will never be forgotten.”