 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton?

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘calulate’ the timing with the most damage for Kate Middleton, during her recuperation.

This allegation has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He began the conversation itself by highlighting that Meghan’s launch date for her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is not accidental.

He even went as far as to infer that “nothing is accidental” when it’s the Sussexes.

In regards to the timing of the lifestyle brand and Princess Diana’s Legacy Award event, he said, “The announcement is totally consistent with the timing of all the Sussexes announcements.”

“Nothing is ever accidental. They do it to obviously push the news in their opinion.”

The decision to make this move today suggests that this was meant to serve as an “example as to why the split between [Prince William and Harry] is like a Grecian tragedy.”

To make matters worse it also shows that “they are not communicating with each other.”

What makes this timing even more significant is not just due to Princess Diana’s event, but also has to do with the “extraordinary situation of the last days” which as brought on “media hysteria.”

All in all, Mr Fitzwilliams believes, “There's no doubt at all that the Sussexes are making use of the material they have to do a bit of one-upmanship. It's obvious.”

How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties video
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision
Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star
Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic
King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal video
King Charles finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton photo scandal