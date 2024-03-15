Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton?

Experts suspect Meghan Markle has thoroughly planned to take down Kate Middleton while she recuperates

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly trying to ‘calulate’ the timing with the most damage for Kate Middleton, during her recuperation.



This allegation has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He began the conversation itself by highlighting that Meghan’s launch date for her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is not accidental.

He even went as far as to infer that “nothing is accidental” when it’s the Sussexes.

In regards to the timing of the lifestyle brand and Princess Diana’s Legacy Award event, he said, “The announcement is totally consistent with the timing of all the Sussexes announcements.”

“Nothing is ever accidental. They do it to obviously push the news in their opinion.”

The decision to make this move today suggests that this was meant to serve as an “example as to why the split between [Prince William and Harry] is like a Grecian tragedy.”

To make matters worse it also shows that “they are not communicating with each other.”

What makes this timing even more significant is not just due to Princess Diana’s event, but also has to do with the “extraordinary situation of the last days” which as brought on “media hysteria.”

All in all, Mr Fitzwilliams believes, “There's no doubt at all that the Sussexes are making use of the material they have to do a bit of one-upmanship. It's obvious.”