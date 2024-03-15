 
Friday, March 15, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could sit for another explosive follow-up interview with Oprah Winfrey, three years after they rocked the Royal family with their tell-all session.

According to US showbiz expert Asia Grace, the Duck and Duchess of Sussex may have another session with Winfrey to discuss all that has happened since their first interview.

“There is more to be said,” the expert said while foreseeing another attack towards the Royal family, who is already dealing with the drama surrounding with Kate Middleton’s health issues.

Speaking with GB News, Grace said, “I believe she’s a consummate interviewer,” adding, “If and when the time comes to get them back on the couch, I’m willing to bet she’s going to do that.”

“Whether that means that she’s spilling more tea, holding them accountable, whatever the case might be, I think that any perceived distance between Oprah and the couple will no longer be in existence.

“We are still talking about that interview three years later, it did big numbers and had a really big impact,” the expert added.

Grace implied that Oprah might have the chance to to “dig deeper in the future” if she gets another opportunity to interview Harry and Meghan in the future.

“There’s more to be said here and I’m looking forward to more from both parties,” she said.

