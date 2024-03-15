 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers

By
Melanie Walker
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Ariana Grande releases hilarious eternal sunshine song bloopers

Ariana Grande just unveiled some hilarious bloopers and behind the scene shots from filming her latest music video, of the song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love), the second track of her studio album, eternal sunshine.

The Thank U, Next crooner took to her official Instagram account to upload a montage of clips featuring the songstress along with her co-star, Evan Peters.

In the video, Grande can be seen sitting on a table at the set with a cake in front of her as the director cues for her to blow out the lit candles. While in the second shot a hilarious power malfunction can be seen while shooting a scene between the 7 Rings crooner and Peters.

As both the stars act out a scene from the video, Peters states, “This is my cake, I made this for you! Do you like it?” While Grande meets all her cinematic cues during her co-star’s candid conversation, she funnily replies, “I can’t sing at the same time.”

Ariana Grande released her seventh and latest album, titled, eternal sunshine, on March 8, 2024, which features 13 different tracks, with the song, we can’t be friends (wait for your love) having its official music video.

