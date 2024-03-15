 
Friday, March 15, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media

William Blythe Haynes
Friday, March 15, 2024

Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has finally reacted to Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram with launch of new lifestyle brand.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan, who is a major critic to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, slammed the Duchess of Sussex for launching the brand on the same day Princess Diana’s memory was being honoured.

He also lashed out at Meghan for exploiting the royal title.

Piers Morgan tweeted, “Meghan Markle launching her new royal-title-exploiting business flogging garlic spreads on the same day Princess Diana’s memory was being honoured just about sums her up. It stinks.”

Meghan Markle launched her new brand on Instagram, American Riviera Orchard, which coincided with the Diana Legacy Award.

The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

In her first Instagram story, Meghan, is seen picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson.

Meghan’s new account has garnered over 354,000 followers with nine posts.

The nine Instagram picture squares create the logo of the new brand.

