Photo: Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids

Jessica Biel, who is the wife of Britney Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake, shared a new confession about her children.

As fans will know, Jessica tied the knot with, the Prince of Pop, Justin Timberlake in October 2012. With her husband Justin, she shares a brood of two, 8-year-old Silas and 3-year-old Phineas.

Granting parenting advice, Jessica recently took to Instagram to answer a rare question.

Responding to a comment in her story, Jessica weighed in on the topic of menstrual cycles and the taboo around their discussion.

An unnamed user reportedly asked her, “How do you talk to your sons about periods?”

In response, Jessica declared, "Well, I don’t have all the answers,” adding that she’s “still finding my way through.”

With that being said, she continued to address, “But my way is I just tell them the truth about what’s going on with me, and how I’m feeling.”

The 7th Heaven actress also discussed, “I try to do it in a way that is giving them truthful, in a real, biological, anatomically correct information. You know? But also something that isn’t going to feel too overwhelming for them.”

In conclusion, the 42-year-old star remarked, “I’m not hiding it from them, and I’m telling them the real words, and you know, giving them the real definitions of these terms and phrases.”