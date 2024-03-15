 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Photo: Justin Timberlakes wife reveals the truth about her kids
Photo: Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids

Jessica Biel, who is the wife of Britney Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake, shared a new confession about her children.

As fans will know, Jessica tied the knot with, the Prince of Pop, Justin Timberlake in October 2012. With her husband Justin, she shares a brood of two, 8-year-old Silas and 3-year-old Phineas. 

Granting parenting advice, Jessica recently took to Instagram to answer a rare question.

Responding to a comment in her story, Jessica weighed in on the topic of menstrual cycles and the taboo around their discussion.

An unnamed user reportedly asked her, “How do you talk to your sons about periods?”

Justin Timberlakes wife reveals the truth about her kids

In response, Jessica declared, "Well, I don’t have all the answers,” adding that she’s “still finding my way through.”

With that being said, she continued to address, “But my way is I just tell them the truth about what’s going on with me, and how I’m feeling.”

The 7th Heaven actress also discussed, “I try to do it in a way that is giving them truthful, in a real, biological, anatomically correct information. You know? But also something that isn’t going to feel too overwhelming for them.”

In conclusion, the 42-year-old star remarked, “I’m not hiding it from them, and I’m telling them the real words, and you know, giving them the real definitions of these terms and phrases.”

Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake video
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan video
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance