Denzel Washington starrer '2 Guns' is adaptation of THIS comic

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg teamed up for an action-packed film titled 2 Guns, and many of you may not know it is an adaptation.

According to Collider, the epic 2013 movie is actually an adaptation of the 2007 comic book of the same name, which was written by Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco. However, it is no traditional story where heroes bear capes and possess superpowers.

2 Guns is set at the US-Mexico border where the two actors are trapped in a network of conspiracies against their lives.

Mark Wahlberg plays the role of squeaky-clean criminal Michael “Stig” Stigman who is actually a US Navy SEAL Officer under a deep cover.

Denzel Washington headlines the movie as Bobby Trench, known by his criminal name, Bobby Beans, however in reality he is undercover on behalf of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The two find themselves working alongside each other as they maintain their criminal façade in front of each other, heading to Texas and steal money from the under drug lord, Manny "Papi" Greco.