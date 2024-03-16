Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media

Cara Delevingne just got struck by a major tragedy

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress-model’s house in Studio City, California was engulfed by a massive fire, causing the roof to collapse and killing her two cats.

According to information released by the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 94 firefighters to put out the flames at the backside of her 6,650-square-foot home.

LAFD shared that the blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and developed into "a deep-seated attic fire."

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” their statement continued.

Cara was last seen in London where she has been performing her gig as Sally Bowles, in Cabaret, at the Playhouse Theatre.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, the Paper Towns actress thanked the emergency responders.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have shown up to help," she penned.

Cara also shared a picture of her two cats she lost to the fire and wrote with a broken heart emoji: "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”