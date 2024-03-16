 
Eloise Wells Morin

Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare

Eloise Wells Morin
Drake seemingly kicked off Bobbi Althoff from his South by Southwest (SXSW) party.

For the unfamiliar, Drake’s team threw a private SXSW afterparty to celebrate the success of his entertainment company’s new docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy on Monday.

Although Drake was not present there, the party was attended by many high-profile celebrities.

However, things took an awkward turn when Bobbi Althoff showed up there uninvited and was removed from the event within a few minutes.

In a recent chat with People, an 'invited' insider spilled the beans about the event and said, “I have no idea how she got in, because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event.”

Revealing the reason for Bobbi’s immediate removal, the source referred to their history and claimed, "If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited – and why she was removed as soon as possible."

For the unfamiliar, Bobby is the host of The Really Good podcast, where Drake was also invited as a guest for a chat last summer. 

Following this interview, the Canadian rapper unfollowed Bobby from social media, and later the interview was also pulled down from YouTube for unknown reasons. 

