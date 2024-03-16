 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson has once again hit her ex husband Brandon Blackstock with a major lawsuit.

The filing comes four months after a California labor commissioner ruled that the former manager owes the singer around $2.6 million in past commissions for “overstepping his legal limits.”

Now, Kelly claims that Brandon owes her much more money than that.

On Monday, the Since You’ve Been Gone hitmaker took to a Los Angeles court where she stated that Brandon has been violating state rules since 2007, the same year she entered into an oral agreement with his father Narvel Blackstock’s company Starstruck Management.

The 47-year-old served as Kelly’s manager from 2017 to 2020, the same year she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

In November 2023, the labor commissioner ruled that Brandon “unlawfully procured her work” in violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act.

As the previous judgment covered commission until 2017, Kelly’s new documents, obtained by PEOPLE, ask for a “full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck, directly or indirectly, in connection with any and all contracts, employment, or engagements pertaining in any way to the personal services of [Clarkson].”

