Will Meghan Markle's new brand succeed or fail? Expert weighs in

Meghan Markle’s new venture is likely to soar to the heights of grand success.

A brand expert named Hayley Knight recently shared her opinion about the Duchess of Sussex’s new brand American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking to Daily Mail’s Femail, Hayley predicted that Meghan will make “six figures” within weeks of her company’s launch.

“Meghan will certainly see success quickly once the store is launched. We have seen with previous celebrity launches, that the demand is incredibly high, and products sell quickly,” she said.

Hayley added: "I can't imagine Meghan will make less than six figures within the first few weeks of opening, if not in the first week if the company sells globally."

Meghan announced her new lifestyle brand on Thursday and revealed that it will carry a line of homewares, as well as cookbooks and food.

The move has been frowned upon by royal experts as Russell Myers took to X and penned: “Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not?"

Another critic named Angela Levin also slammed the Duchess and stated, “You can't trust either of them and it shows no respect for the late Queen or any of the Royals. It's important they don't come back and keep trying to ruin the Monarchy.”