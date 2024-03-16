Prince William turns to Queen Camilla for support amid Kate Middleton scandal

File Footage

Prince William has been depending on his stepmom Queen Camilla in absence of his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles.



While the monarch and the Princess of Wales are battling their respective health issues, the Princes of Wales has turned to Camilla for support.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the health concerns of Charles and Kate have brought William and Camilla closer as they “nurse” the Crown together.

Speaking with OK Magazine, she said. "Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover.

“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact."

The expert went on to suggest that Prince William may have also received assistance from his stepmother outside of their official royal duties.

"Apart from the business side of things, I'm sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well,” she said. “Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns.”

Bond continued” "As an adolescent, William took his time to accept Camilla as 'the other woman' in his father's life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage.

“But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life."