Cher's son Chaz Bono breaks down over brother Elijah's decline

Cher's son Chaz Bono is finding it hard to cope with his brother's drug overdose

July 07, 2025

Chaz Bono, son of renowned musician and actress Cher, is reportedly struggling to cope with his brother’s drug overdose.

Insiders told Radar Online that the 56-year-old American writer and musician is gaining weight, and it is because he is stress-eating over his half-brother Elijah Blue Allman’s drug relapse.

For the unversed, Cher welcomed Chaz with ex-husband Sonny Bono and Elijah, with ex-husband Gregg Allman.

"With Elijah self-destructing and being able to follow in his half-brother's footsteps, it's been really hard," the source shared.

Notably, Elijah has been struggling with drug use for a long time and even his celebrity mother once tried to take him away from a hotel to get him help, according to people at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.

Cher is now very worried and feels like both she and Chaz are having a hard time coping, as he “is sick with worry watching Elijah deteriorate and feeling helpless," per the insider.

"He's constantly eating the wrong stuff, taking breaks for exercising less, and his clothes are now two sizes bigger than a decade ago," the source noted in their concluding remarks.

