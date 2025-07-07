 
James Gunn, Zack Snyder's recent appearance on 'Rick and Morty'

James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s recently appeared on 'Rick and Morty', playfully mocking themselves

July 07, 2025

James Gunn, Zack Snyder as guest stars on Rick and Morty
James Gunn, DC Studio CEO, along with filmmaker Zack Snyder recently appeared on Rick and Morty's latest episode.

Gunn portraited a villain in Season 8 Episode 7 of the show, written by Rob Schrab.

The episode starts with Rick and Morty protesting the creative direction of their favourite blockbuster franchise, Maximum Velocitree. Their journey leads them to Warner Bros., where they confront Gunn, the fictional director of the franchise. Unsatisfied with his answers, they use Rick’s latest invention, the Movie-lizer , to rewrite the film themselves.

The animated version of Gunn, hilariously portrayed as the episode’s antagonist, met Snyder in the Warner Bros. cafeteria.

Snyder jokingly said, “Just saw your new cut of ‘Superman,’ and word of advice — he’s the ‘Man of Steel,’ not the ‘Man of Conversation.’ Do more shots of him punching!”

He then offers advice about Rick, “That’s the guy who sealed Christopher Nolan in the giant bookcase to ‘punish’ him for Interstellar. He doesn’t represent real fans. He’s just the smartest man in the universe. Don’t sweat it.”

Executive producer Scott Marder revealed both directors were eager to join, saying, “They were good sports. They laughed at anything we threw at them.”

Gunn, who had just wrapped filming Superman, reportedly recorded his lines the next morning. “We didn’t think it would move this quickly,” Marder said. “He responded instantly with a yes.”

At the end, Gunn tearfully exclaims, “They out-done the Gunn!” after Rick and Morty create a 'better ending'.

Snyder, a longtime fan of the show, immediately asked to return. “He came back like a fan, saying, ‘I’ll do anything for the show. Throw me a tag. Throw me a thing’” Marder said.

